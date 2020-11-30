Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 now available to Community members

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its established policies on book publication, the Zhaga Consortium has made its Book 18 Ed. 2.0 “Smart interface between outdoor luminaires and sensing / communication modules” available to Zhaga Community members. The Zhaga Community membership is open to any company active in the lighting business free of charge.



Zhaga Book 18 Ed 2.0, approved in November 2019, specifies the mechanical, electrical and communication interfaces between outdoor luminaires and sensors and/or communication modules.

Approval of a book by the Zhaga Steering Committee is followed by a one-year lead-time in which access to the book is for Zhaga Regular and Associate Members only. As this one-year lead-time has lapsed, Book 18 has now become accessible to Community members too.

Zhaga Community membership is open to any company active in the lighting business, free of charge, and can be obtained through a simple online application process available from the Zhaga website. After having completed the membership registration, Book 18 can be downloaded from the bookstore in the members area of the Zhaga website.

Free access to the specification does not imply that Community members also have access to additional benefits like Zhaga certification or use of the Zhaga trademarks. These benefits are open to Zhaga Regular and Associate members only. For a full overview of membership benefits see here.

“Zhaga believes that opening up access through a free Community membership contributes to its mission to gain increased global acceptance for its specifications,” says Dee Denteneer, Secretary General of the Zhaga Consortium, and continues, “at the same time, the one year lead-time secures important advantages for our Associate and Regular members, as do other membership benefits for certification and trademark usage.”

The Zhaga Book 18 has already gained popularity in the market with 10 luminaire manufacturers offering Zhaga-D4i certified products that can carry the logos of Zhaga and D4i and that are registered in the Zhaga product database. Various national authorities have integrated the Zhaga Book 18 specification in their public tender documents.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.



