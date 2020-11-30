Emerging Markets Report: Kisses in Person

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In previous reporting’s we’ve covered the successes of Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian food offerings. Yesterday, the Company took a massive step in popularizing their food products.

As previously reported, Kisses From Italy is enjoying tremendous interest in its products as a result of the pandemic. Customers were increasingly ordering and re-ordering Kisses products from home.

Now, as retail bends and re-shapes itself around the last throes of the pandemic and a return to normalcy, Kisses From Italy is getting their goods on grocery store shelves, giving consumers the opportunity to spontaneously or more quickly take Kisses stuff home.

In an announcement November 24, the Company stated that that it has entered into the retail market space and Kisses From Italy branded products are now available for sale on store shelves in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

What’s also interesting is the category Kisses is entering, offering retail products that include a gluten-free pasta line made with yellow corn, black bean, beetroot or red-lentil as well as various types of gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash and beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also offered at retail will be the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy.

It’s a massive step for Kisses From Italy and it would be wise to watch future Q’s and K’s closely to see if the tremendous success the Company has enjoyed online follows suit in these early retail locations. If it does, Kisses From Italy could soon find its brand in even more locations.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 1,000,000 restricted shares from Kisses from Italy, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

