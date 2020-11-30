The World Food Championships Announces Sweepstakes For Foodies

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season officially kicks off, the World Food Championships (WFC) is joining in the spirit of giving by announcing its first-ever 12 Days of Giving Sweepstakes. More than $5,000 of prizes and products from WFC’s sponsors will be awarded during the month of December as part of the promotion. Participating brands include Bull Outdoor Products, METRO, Gotham Steel, VitaClay, Stavely Woodworks LLC, Hassell Cattle Company, The Jelly Queens, Westinghouse Homeware, Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, The Oyster Bed, and more.

Entering is easy. Any foodie or Food Champ contestant can fill out the online entry form starting on Monday, November 30th. There’s no purchase necessary, but all applicants must be 21 years of age or older. The online entry process will remain open for twelve days, which will then be followed by twelve days of winning announcements. A complete entry form will put each participant in the collective drawing to win any of the items below. On Saturday, December 12th, WFC will begin drawing winners by random, selecting and announcing one winner per day via Facebook. To enter to win, click here. The sweepstake limits one entry per person, with extra entries available by sharing the contest link on social media. Click here to read the official rules.

The 12 Days of Giving will include these products giveaways:

Bull Outdoor Outlaw LP Grill Cart

The 30” Outlaw Cart is a wonderful gas grilling option for the value-minded customer who does not want to give up massive cooking power. The cart offers good storage underneath the grill and stainless steel side shelves for food preparation.

METRO PrepMate MultiStation

Perform a multitude of tasks in a space-saving footprint with a patent-pending multi-level work surface design that will make your tasks execute faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. "PK2" Kit Models include PrepMate base unit along with 2 magic rings, 18" x 24" white cutting board, knife holder, cutting board holder and pan holder. The PrepMate Multi-Rail maximizes your workspace by holding work surfaces above your containers.

Stavely Woodworks Cutting Board

A one-of-a-kind handcrafted cutting board from Stavely Woodworks LLC. This cutting board is a18in x 13in x 1.5in face grain butcher block, made of Maple & Sapele woods.

Gotham Steel Cookware + Bakeware Set with Nonstick Durable Ceramic Copper Coating

Complete kitchen in a box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more. Award-winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release - everything just slides right off the pan. No need for oil or butter. Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe.

VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker & Cook Book

VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker- a Rice Cooker, a Slow Cooker, a Digital Steamer, plus a bonus Yogurt Maker and “Savor Your Life with VitaClay” 75 Easy Recipe Cook Book.

Jelly Queens Holiday Four Season Tower

The Jelly Queens Four Season Tower includes a trio of jams, jellies and sauces for each season. Also included are seven of the Jelly Queens Spices.

Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters Deluxe Coffee Basket

Deluxe Coffee basket includes 10 cups French press, 16 oz tea press, Cattle Dog Campfire Mug, Glass Beaker Mug, Assortment of Cattle Dog Coffee flavors and Roasts, Loose Leaf Teas, Florida Honey, and Chocolate-Covered Coffee Beans.

Westinghouse Multi-Task Cooking & Beverage Blender 1200W Soup Maker Blender

The Westinghouse Soup Maker Blender is perfect for making homemade nut and soy milks, fresh fruit jams and preserves, blends and heats for hot soups, hot sauce, purees vegetables, blends frozen desserts, milkshakes and smoothies. Enjoy digital controls with LED screen, 6 preset programs, adjustable speed and time settings for simple, easy operation.

Hassell Cattle Company Family Filet Pack

This holiday season you and the family can enjoy four, premium Wagyu Filets and Hasell Cattle Company Steak Seasoning!

The Oyster Bed - Le Grande

Le Grande has 12 individual cooking wells and a large reservoir to collect all the juices from cooking. Perfect for shucked oysters, this is also a wonderful vessel for shrimp, scallops and side dishes. Use the Oyster Bed on the grill (it can withstand temps up to 1000°), in the oven or for serving hot or chilled food. The Oyster Bed is light weight for its size, made of a specially formulated aluminum alloy that can handle the heat or be frozen for serving chilled shrimp, deviled eggs, etc.

Two VIP Weekend Lounge Passes to World Food Championships in Dallas

WFC Sports Lounge ticket purchasers can enjoy a separate entrance to the event, a private cash bar, tv screens to keep up to date on all of the action, complimentary chef demos and sampling, featured cocktails & refreshments, and more! This is 21+.

Two VIP Weekend Lounge Passes to World Championship Chili Cook-Off in Myrtle Beach

WCCC VIP Lounge ticket purchasers can enjoy a separate entrance to the event, a private cash bar, a beautiful beachfront lounge space, complimentary chef demos and sampling, featured cocktails & refreshments, and more! This is 21+.

