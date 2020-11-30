Photronics to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Peter Kirlin, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Progler, Chief Technology Officer; and John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer; will provide an update on company strategy, market opportunities, financial targets, and other key initiatives for the future.

During the event, company management will respond to questions. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The event will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investors" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the event may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the event’s scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .