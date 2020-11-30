Calspan Wins U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Contract

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calspan Corporation, building upon its more than 50-year relationship with the United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS), has been awarded a contract to continue its support of USNTPS and its test pilot curriculum.

Calspan’s test pilot instructors are an integral part of the USNTPS curriculum, providing classroom instruction as well as stability, control, and handling quality flight demonstrations utilizing Calspan’s highly advanced variable-stability aircraft. This contract continues and builds upon the value Calspan provides to USNTPS and the Navy’s future test pilots. Work under this contract will be performed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland.

“Calspan is pleased to continue our long standing relationship with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School,” said Calspan CEO Lou Knotts. “We have provided variable stability training at the Naval Test Pilot School since 1960. Many of us are USNTPS graduates ourselves and we are proud to contribute to the development of the Navy’s next generation of test pilots.”

Calspan presently operates a programmable, fly-by-wire Learjet as part of the USNTPS curriculum. Calspan pilots, all of whom flew in the military and several of whom are USNTPS or Air Force Test Pilot School graduates, bring a wealth of test flying experience to USNTPS.

Calspan Flight Research conducts unique aircraft modifications and flight testing from a state-of-the-art, 80,000 sq. ft. facility at the Niagara Falls International Airport in Western New York. The Calspan fleet includes seven aircraft which have been highly modified for flight research and test pilot training.



About Calspan

For more than 75 years, Calspan has been providing research and testing services in the aerospace and transportation industries. Internationally recognized for safety research and innovation, the company’s headquarters are located in Buffalo, NY with additional divisions in Niagara Falls, NY, Newport News, VA, San Diego, CA and St. Paul, MN. Calspan is privately owned by Lou Knotts and John Yurtchuk.

