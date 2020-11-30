FirstBank Pays More Than $25,000 of Grocery Bills Ahead of Colorado Gives Day

FirstBank employees surprise customers to promote this great philanthropic event

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” recently surprised hundreds of shoppers across the state of Colorado by paying their Thanksgiving grocery bills. Each year, FirstBank finds a way to give back to the Colorado community while spreading goodwill and supporting Colorado Gives Day, an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online donations.

When customers arrived at local King Soopers and City Market locations on Nov. 23, to pick up their online orders, staff delivered their bagged groceries and let them know that FirstBank had covered their entire bill. In return, FirstBank asked families to consider “giving it forward” – even if it’s just $5 – to a charity of their choice during the 11th annual Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 8.

“We all can use some positivity right now, so being able to provide financial relief and brighten the days of so many families this Thanksgiving meant a great deal to us,” said Emily Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at FirstBank. “We hope these acts of kindness not only make folks smile, but also inspire them to give back to causes they care about on Colorado Gives Day. Even small donations can make a big impact, and we’ve seen that time and time again as Colorado Gives Day has grown to be one of the largest online giving movements in the nation. We’re hopeful that momentum will continue, especially at a time when so many nonprofits need our support.”

Previously, FirstBank surprised Coloradans by paying their bills at gas stations, restaurants and veterinarian offices across the state. Since 2014, the annual program has picked up more than $120,000 in tabs for unsuspecting patrons. This year’s effort built on that success by covering more than $25,000 in groceries for people living in Colorado Springs, Carbondale, Denver, Dillion, and Greeley.

FirstBank has been the presenting partner of Colorado Gives Day since its inception in 2010, helping the program raise more than $257 million for charities statewide. Last year, the online giving movement raised almost $40 million for more than 2,500 nonprofits.

For more information about Colorado Gives Day or to schedule your donation, please visit www.coloradogivesday.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing nearly $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

###

Attachments

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com