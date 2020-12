Direct Fed Microbial Market is Generating Revenue of $1.77 Billion by 2026, at CAGR 7.5% Growth Rate

Direct Fed Microbial

The demand for direct-fed microbial is on a rise, owing to surge in awareness toward improvement of animal health worldwide.

Rise in animal healthcare expenditure leads to easy availability of direct-fed microbial, which fuels the market growth” — Mangesh Panhale

The global direct fed microbial market size was valued at $980 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,772 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.Direct-fed microbial contains live bacterial strains that help in the growth and development of animals. These beneficial organisms are replacing the use of antibiotics. However, due to the risk of development of antimicrobial-resistant organisms, the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for animal production has been banned. The administration of direct-fed microbial help to enhance the meat and milk production in animals such as cattle and poultry. In addition, these products modulate the immune response of animals and inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms in the gastrointestinal tract of animals.Increase in demand for meat & milk consumption and rise in profitability at same cost are the major factors driving the market growth of direct fed microbial market. Furthermore, significant surge in human population and increase in demand for protein content in the diet propel the market growth for direct-fed microbial. In addition, probiotics aid nutrient absorption by breaking down the complex compounds, which, in turn, helps to reduce the cost of animal production and increases the profitability of the animal producers. However, enforcement of stringent regulations regarding the vigorous usage of these microorganisms in animal diet and increase in cost of production are the major factors hampering thedirect fed microbial market growth. Conversely, ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal diet in the developed nations such the U.S., Germany, and the UK and rise in animal health concerns are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.The direct fed microbial report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.By product, the lactobacillus segment accounted for 62% of the total direct fed microbial market share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its increased usage in the livestock diet. Lactobacillus is the most widely used probiotics in the livestock diet, as it is considered safe and more beneficial as compared to the other bacterial species.By livestock, the poultry segment dominated the direct fed microbial market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that poultry is the most consumed animal meat across the globe. Furthermore, individuals prefer poultry other than other livestock animals.By region, North America accounted for the major direct fed microbial market share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend, owing to easy availability of direct fed microbial products. Moreover, surge in the demand for probiotics and rise in awareness towards maintenance of healthy lifestyle in the region are the major reason that contributes to the growth of this market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the use of direct fed microbial.The Major Key Players Are:Koninklijke DSM N. V, Bio-Vet, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, CHR. Hansen A/S, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Novozymes A/S, Kemin Industries, Inc., BASF SE (BASF Corporation), Evonik Industries Ag, and Adisseo.