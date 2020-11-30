Trapper education course scheduled Dec. 5 in Salmon

Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fish and Game Office, 99 Highway 93 North.

The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior and responsible trap set location are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include furbearer behavior and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, avoiding non-target catches, and pelt preparation.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, class size will be limited to allow for appropriate social distancing at all times. Masks and other PPE are required by state mandate. Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Registration is required. Participants must be at least 9 years of age and can register at the Fish and Game office in Salmon or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

All trappers that have not purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 are required to attend and pass a trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. However, the trapper education course does not qualify people for the purchase of wolf trapping tags. To trap wolves in Idaho, completion of a wolf trapper course is also required. When registering, please be certain to sign up for the course you actually want to complete.

For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.