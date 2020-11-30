Cyphertop Reveals Cost Effective and Fast Encryption Software for Extra File Protection
Cyphertop is the most secure encryption software”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company offers the most secure encryption software that works on most operating systems, including Windows, Android, Linux, iOs, and MAC.
Cyphertop, a company specializing in providing quantum encryption software, has revealed its sophisticated encryption software that works on Android, Linux, Windows, iOs, and MAC. The Cyphertop software is also available for Mobile Phones, Laptops, Servers, and Tablets. The company representative explained. “Our company is currently installing the software app on phone voices and image communications. Thus, our software becomes the most reliable encryption software in the protection of all communications of all kinds, and under any circumstances.”
Cyphertop is computer software that is ideal for communication protection. The software has four functions; Data Encryption - It allows encryption information using Universal Generator of Data Encryption Algorithms, an unique encryption system. Cyphertop also allows the user to hide their file or message in an image (jpg/BMP format) with Steganography software feature. This way, the user can send their secret message without anyone revealing what is inside the image. With the Safe vaults or units feature, anyone can save any type of file with security and peace of mind. Another superior feature of the Cyphertop software app is Share Information. With the Share Information feature, users can share their encrypted files, voice memos, and messages quickly and securely. Cyphertop Encryption Software is available for Android 5.0 and above, as well as Windows 7 or higher.
Cyphertop Encryption Software is an excellent encryption software option; in terms of encryption time compared to recent algorithms. With fast and secure algorithms, the software is ideal for the banking industry that saves many client databases. Hence, it will give them extra protection against unauthorized access or data theft. As the #1 Encryption Software available on the market, Cyphertop software is also ideal for extra protection to Government files and data. The software can protect any database size and any type of environment.
About Cyphertop
Cyphertop is a software company which developed an advanced encryption software that protects files and databases based on a sophisticated algorithm. The software is developed by ADVM Security Software S.A. and is ideal for protecting files and databases against cyber-attacks and unauthorized access that other software can’t. The company is planning to launch this software 1st quarter 2021. For more information about the software, please visit the Cyphertop website on https://cyphertop.com/
