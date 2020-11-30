The Top Ten Coaches To Follow if you want to SCALE Online

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of online business is at its peak of saturation - with more businesses, coaches and consultants entering the market every day, the thought of growing your business to 6+ figures can seem incredibly daunting. Fortunately, no matter the industry you’re currently in, the amazing thing is that there are those who have done exactly what you’re trying to do, and are exactly where you want to go. According to Two Comma PR, if you’re looking to scale your online business, you need a coach who has the knowledge and breadth of experience to get you there. Each with their own unique coaching style, here we present the top 10 coaches to follow if you want to scale online.





Sabrina Stocker @sabrinastocker.r



Sabrina Stocker is a serial entrepreneur making moves, inspiring others with her joie de vivre. She has mentored hundreds of entrepreneurs and inspired many worldwide. Her journey started from running the largest tennis events company in the UK, to running a half a million user subscription service, and now founder of one of the fastest-growing personal branding agencies for entrepreneurs, Two Comma PR. She believes in the controversial approach to business coaching, where you have to ‘practice what you preach,' as she continues to scale her own companies too.

Through her coaching and mentorship programmes, she uses her MBA in strategic planning and marketing to ultimately increase revenue and reduce costs for businesses. Her SCALE-UP academy specialises in scaling service-based businesses, working on growing through strategic organic marketing, the implementation of systems and processes, as well as growing a high-performance team. She takes the KISS approach to business - Keep It Simple Stupid Sexy, allowing companies to scale cost and time efficiently.



Sabrina lives by the quote 'the only constant is change' by Yuval Noah Harari. If you are looking for a no BS approach to scaling your company, Sabrina is the woman to have by your side.







Jessica Cunningham – @jessica.c.coaching



A mother of 4- soon to be 5, finalist on award winning TV show The Apprentice and spiritual guru Jessica Cunningham specialises in creating 6 figure businesses from £0. Jessica has overcome many adversities in life which have thus become the driving force behind her success, now helping others to turn their life around and live life to their fullest potential. Jessica is living proof that we can manifest the life and business we desire, with her hugely successful and ever growing empire.

“With every tragedy that I have experienced in my life, it has always helped me to grow spiritually, which has helped me as an entrepreneur,” Jessica says.

A practitioner of NLP, Matrix Re-imprinting, EFT, PSYCH-K and a Reiki master, Jessica believes we all have a choice in creating our future success through the way we choose to look at events in our life. Jessica advocates a positive approach to life’s adversities and challenges and helps others to channel those experiences into success, and to become an inspiration to others. Jessica specialises in helping others to shift their limiting beliefs, creating positive money mindsets and releasing those energetic blocks that stop us from reaching our full potential.

Having worked with many worldwide known celebrities, from Andrea McLean, Ant Middleton, to Stacey Solomon and Jac Jossa, Jessica has also worked with some of the UK’s most loved and trusted brands. Putting mindset and spirituality at the forefront of all she does, Jessica partners this with her countless years of knowledge, expertise and skill set.

Jessica is set to launch her new business, Conscious Female Entrepreneurs, in the New Year. CFE is a unique platform that combines both spirituality and business with the ultimate goal to create more success with less stress. CFE will offer masterclasses from the most profound 6 and 7 figure business owners in marketing, PR, sales, lead generation covering everything needed to scale a business, whilst adhering to a holistic approach. CFE will offer consciousness classes to reduce stress, raise vibrations to the highest and manifest the life and business you desire.





Dr Iyabo Webzell - @driyabo

Nigerian-born Dr Iyabo Webzell (formerly Okuwobi), is a board-certified paediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Paediatrics. Running her own practice in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lives with her husband and four children, Iyabo is also a business and lifestyle coach for women. Iyabo specialises in working with women who want more from life, wanting to be business owners, leaders in their industry, and are looking to start or scale their business online or offline. She also works with those wanting to succeed in their personal lives and relationships with others. “I help with figuring out their gifts and talents and how to utilize, package and deliver those gifts and monetize them efficiently,” Iyabo says.

Creating Dr.Iyabo, she is dedicated to promoting happiness, personal fulfilment and peace to make the world a better and more united place. Iyabo focuses on inspiring and motivating youths, with a focus on young women or our future leaders and change- makers as she calls them. A motivational speaker and author, Iyabo has been asked to address the United Nations with speaking engagements 3 times. Iyabo has centred her life upon helping other women, being on the medical board of Flo health, the world’s largest women’s wellness app, and writing her 5-star award winning book Permanent Happiness. “Living a life of purpose, fulfilment and financial freedom is my mission and hope for all women,” Iyabo says.





Andrea Conway - @andreaaconway



Andrea Conway is a business consultant, coach and digital marketing expert. As a serial multiple 6 figure entrepreneur, she is dedicated to scaling high-level entrepreneurs and start-ups. Her high-impact business formula has inspired and empowered entrepreneurs to pursue their professional passions online. At the age of 19, Andrea built her first successful retail company. With 4 businesses under her belt, Andrea brings over 8 years of business-building skills to the table for her clients. Her assignments have included brand creation, social media marketing, scaling strategies, and one-on-one consulting. Proficient in growing brand assets online, Andrea works with entrepreneurs to scale and promote their brands, drive profit, and build customer focused strategies. Coming from the world of old school business, Andrea knows her way around both the highs and lows. “Successful business practices are those that get you to reach beyond your goals, that challenge and get you out of your comfort zone to scale,” she says. Clients love working with Andrea because she cuts out the fluff during consulting, and gets to the core of your business, getting to know your business on a granular level, drawing out achievable projections, and building a real business and financial plan to set you up for your best year yet.





Rebeccah Statham – @rebeccahstatham



Meet Rebeccah Statham, Best-Selling Author of “Ignite Your Spark”, host of the Ignite Podcast and online business coach for ambitious, visionary women. Rebeccah started her first business 8 years ago when she quit her degree and flew to China to launch a fashion label for the modern day woman. “I had no idea what I was doing, but I had a big dream and the courage to just go for it,” says Rebeccah. Her passion for empowering women soon turned into a desire to help them start, scale & monetise their own dream businesses - helping them to blaze their own paths and redefine their new normal. “I believe that everyone was born with a spark inside of them and my real job is to help them ignite it,” says Rebeccah.

Through her book, courses and 1-1 coaching programs, Rebeccah has helped hundreds of women from all over the world to reignite their spark and find the courage to take imperfect action. “What I really do is help women believe again… In themselves, their ideas and their ability to leave their own unique mark on this world. I give them the strategy that I didn't have when I started 8 years ago, but also the confidence and support they’ll need to succeed. I believe anything and everything is possible when you take a chance on yourself,” she says.





Stephanie Gorton - @stephgorton__

Steph Gorton is the coach who’s going to get you from start up to 6 figures in less than 6 months.

After building and selling her first 6 figure startup in just under 3 years, Steph now shows female entrepreneurs how to do the same. She's gone on to build a half-million dollar mastermind style coaching business in just 12 months. Having coached over 150 women to successfully grow & scale their businesses to £10k months and beyond, Steph’s system for attaining results is well proven.

She is well known for her fiery and fearless approach to business and is passionate and driven to help women to explode their startups and create simple & achievable plans to scale to multi 6 figures. ‘I’ve been through all of the ups & downs, I started the business with nothing but an idea & some determination. You really do get out what you put in & if you’re really ready to step it up, I’d love to go on your journey with you.’

With limited spots available in her high level mastermind - working with Steph is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.





Casey Paul - @casey_paul_

Casey Paul is a success coach for female entrepreneurs, and helps them to create limitless impact and income. Quitting her secure job with a law firm, Casey decided to head to Hong Kong and set up a clothing brand in 2008 during a recession. Within 6 months she had reached over £100,000 in sales. Scaling this business across multiple department stores across Britain, Casey eventually moved into celebrity styling. Reaching her goals of being Loaded magazine’s style editor, appearing as a fashion consultant on CNN, and styling celebs for the BAFTAS, Casey set up a coaching academy to teach women how to become successful stylists and consulted for companies such Harrods. “I realised these women needed business and mindset skills to actually turn this into a profitable business, so started coaching and opened my doors up to women from all different service-based industries that wanted to create more impact and income,” Casey says. “My zone of genius is that I specifically work with female entrepreneurs helping them to start and scale their service-based businesses to £10,000 months without using paid advertising,” she says. Casey recently celebrated a £50,000 launch during the pandemic using her signature mindset strategy. If you would like to learn more about how, get your copy Casey’s free Become A Client Magnet Checklist.





Isabella Sanchez - @theisabellasanchez

Meet Isabella Sanchez, the Latina leader who is helping women build 6-figure businesses without needing to have tons of followers. Isabella is a multiple 6-figure business coach who is an expert on positioning and authority building. She helps female entrepreneurs to close high-ticket sales with only a small audience. “I’m on a mission to empower female online coaches by showing them you don't need a massive following to make a huge impact and build your dream business and life,” she says. Although she had grown her YouTube channel to over 33K, Isabella was making zero dollars because she didn’t know how to monetize her audience. “I was an expert in my subject matter and extremely passionate about helping others but I quickly learned a hard lesson: you can have all the knowledge & experience in the world, but unless you know how to GET CLIENTS, it’s not possible to make the impact (or income) you deserve,” she says.

Fast-forward to now, and Isabella has built a multiple 6-figure business with less than 2,000 followers on Instagram, using no ads, website, e-mail list, or complicated marketing funnels. “I went from stressed and broke actor and YouTuber to multiple 6 figure entrepreneur, growing a team, moving to Europe with my husband and living my dream life,” she states.

(photo credits: Denis Marsi)





Jessica Covill – @jessica.covill

Jessica Covill is leading the way for mums in business, showing them how to run a successful online business in less than 20 hours per week by beating procrastination. Following the temporary closure of her 6-figure brick and mortar business at the start of lockdown in April, Jessica felt that she needed to adapt to the situation, because moving forward was the only option for her. Balancing motherhood and running a business in the flooring industry, Jessica understands the struggle that mothers face when raising children and trying to ‘have it all'. “I wanted to share my learned experiences, and empower other women to scale and build their dream online business, because the online world seems to be more financially resilient to the 'real world',” she says. Jessica empowers her clients to banish the ‘mum-guilt’ to step into their authentic and powerful selves, to help them turn their passion and expertise into a profitable and fun business. Throughout her 1:1 coaching program and business intensives, she has helped her clients transform their lifestyles from feeling stuck and overwhelmed, to becoming fully booked with dream clients. She is developing a group coaching program where mums can become fully aligned, create their dream business, and run it in less than 20 hours a week. Beating procrastination enables her clients to streamline their service, step into their CEO mindset and make an impact in their business rapidly.





Lauren Tickner – @laurentickner

Lauren Tickner first discovered online coaching and consulting when she was just 18 years old and working in the fitness industry. Within a few short years, she cracked the code on scaling her own business past 6-figures, and helped a few friends do the same along the way. Unlike a lot of today's ‘business coaches’ Lauren has built multiple successful businesses of her own. Since starting her new venture Impact School a few years ago, Lauren has been able to help over 2,000 aspiring coaches and consultants do the same and replace their day-job’s income. Impact School differs by providing done-for-you services and providing our clients with workshops, unlimited support, accountability and access to their entire leadership team. COO, Noor, shows you how to build and scale a profitable online team with a focus on maximizing your productivity. HOS, Christina, is known for curating The Negotiation IQ Experience: a non-salesy approach to sales which has allowed clients to successfully enrol upwards of 70% of prospects. Head of Marketing, Vaughndre, helps clients master the art of paid advertising. Head of Client Success, Matthew, teaches how to streamline client work. The team at Impact School truly utilise their individual skills to ensure their clients are given the support they need to be successful.





Make sure to follow each of these amazing coaches, as they continue to thrive and help their clients scale their businesses.

