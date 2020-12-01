SearchInform brings to the fore its internal threat mitigation solution as a service

CEO, Sergey Ozhegov

SearchInform offers MSSP option allowing companies to launch in-depth employee monitoring fast and easy.

SOUTH AFRICA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SearchInform offers MSSP option allowing companies to launch in-depth employee monitoring fast and easy.

SearchInform has elaborated the strategy for tackling both budget allocation or cuts amid lockdown and investment into ensuring safe performance of the remote team.

In 2020 due to the mandatory isolation and aggravating crisis, many small and medium businesses faced financial issues, whereas relocation outside the office caused security problems. To help businesses, SearchInform has come up with an employee monitoring solution as a service. Companies will be able to supervise remote workers without unreasonable spending.

A customer will be helped with monitoring implementation, offered deployment in the cloud, provided with instruments and an experienced specialist. A company will benefit from hundreds of preset policies based on the expertise derived from many years of working with customers in various industries. The policies can be tailored to the client’s demand. Businesses save their time, money+ 27 126838816 and receive complete reports on violations in detail ensuring the quickest and easiest way to launch and implement the employee monitoring program.

SearchInform MSSP facilitates detection and prevention of fraud, malicious data breaches and leakage due to negligence, sabotage, blackmail, disregard and malpractice, identify disloyal workers and unproductive employees.

Sergey Ozhegov, CEO of SearchInform: “In these challenging times our strategy is to listen attentively to our customers, select the most critical features, and implement them at an affordable price. I am glad to acknowledge that our surveillance and a take-charge approach will inform you about a potential threat putting all the puzzle pieces of employee monitoring together. We ensure that professional assistance is maintained while regulatory compliance is guaranteed.”

About SearchInform

SearchInform has a decade of experience in combatting contemporary cybersecurity threats, protecting over 2 million PCs across 3,000 organizations.

The company’s product line and services include DLP, Risk Monitor, ProfileCenter, FileAuditor, Database Monitor, SIEM, TimeInformer.

SearchInform is present in 20 countries across Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, India, MENA, and the CIS.

