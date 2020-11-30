AP Intego’s Ann Shepard Receives Women in Insurance Leadership Award

Award recognizes innovative contributions women executives are making in the insurance industry

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, a leading small business digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing insurtech companies, today announced that Ann Shepard, Head of Product and Customer Experience and a key innovator of AP Intego’s successful go-to-market approach, has been named a Women in Leadership: NEXT 2020 honoree by Digital Insurance.



The Women in Insurance Leadership award recognizes innovative contributions women executives are making in all areas of the insurance industry. Digital Insurance honors these transformative women leaders who are bringing the industry into the connected future. Ms. Shepard is one of only four honorees for 2020.

“This year's winners exemplify the power of transformative thinking from a younger generation, as each has been recognized for at least one digital innovation that helped their companies break through in a time of crisis,” said Nathan Golia, Editor in Chief of Digital Insurance. “Ann exemplifies the leadership we honor with the award. We are thrilled to include her in our growing list of incredible honorees.”

The 2020 honorees will be featured in a virtual panel discussion at this year’s DIGIN conference. DIGIN is where leaders come to consider the factors fueling the insurance industry’s transformation and the opportunities that emerge as a result. DIGIN will be held from November 30 - December 4, 2020.

"Ann has already arrived at our version of a C-Suite and she has earned every bit of it. It would be difficult to find a digital initiative at AP Intego in which Ann has not played an instrumental role in terms of strategy, execution, or both,” said Eric Harnden, Managing Director of AP Intego. “Ann’s product stewardship of our in-house quoting tech—affectionately known as 'SmartAgent'—coupled with her keen instincts for customer experience and vision for how to best position insurance within our partners’ ecosystems, made her the undeniable MVP of this digital initiative."

About AP Intego

AP Intego is a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest growing insurtech companies. Through its platform, AP Intego offers a full line of best-fit, best-price property and casualty insurance to the small business customers of hundreds of tech, payroll and other affinity partners. In addition, the company provides award-winning customer service, flexible billing, and a self-service, online customer dashboard to its more than 75,000 active customers. AP Intego works with 20 A-rated insurance carriers to provide choice to its customers, and is licensed in 50 states. Please visit us at www.apintego.com.

