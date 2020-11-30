Web.com Group Appoints Paula Drum as New Chief Growth Officer

Digital technology and media veteran brings 20-plus years of experience leading companies through the digital revolution

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the appointment of Paula Drum as chief growth officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Drum will be responsible for leading the Web.com Group marketing team, as well as driving new customer acquisition, customer retention and cross-selling across Web.com Group’s brands and services.

Drum joins Web.com Group with more than 20 years of experience in digital technology and media, most recently serving as chief marketing and digital officer of SouthernCarlson, a Kyocera company and distributor of construction supplies across the U.S. and Mexico. Prior to this role, she served as the head of marketing and ecommerce at Interline Brands — which was sold to The Home Depot.

“We are very excited to welcome Paula to the Web.com Group family,” said Web.com Group President and CEO Sharon Rowlands. “With a wealth of experience within a number of digital and eCommerce businesses, I know she is going to be a great asset to our team as we continue our mission to provide best-in-class web presence solutions to customers across the globe.”

Drum has led digital transformation at some of America’s top brands including H&R Block, Wyndham Worldwide (previously named Cendant Hotels), Alamo Rent A Car and Bluestem Brands. She is a digital veteran with a proven track record of leading companies through the critical changes required to drive growth in a technology-enabled world across both consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) markets.



“I am thrilled to join Web.com Group during such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Drum. “Web.com Group is expanding its reach to help businesses of all sizes around the world build and develop their online presence, which is absolutely essential in today’s digital environment. I look forward to working alongside this talented and hardworking team to deliver on that promise.”

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

Contact:

Finn Partners for Web.com Group

Alex Sheehan

+1.415.348.2734

webdotcom@finnpartners.com