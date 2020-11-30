CadmiumCD Renews Its Commitment to Accessible Software

Leading Event Software Company Updates Its WCAG 2.1 Conformance to Include Virtual and Hybrid Events

/EIN News/ -- FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CadmiumCD announced today that it has achieved WCAG 2.1 conformance for eventScribe Live, its virtual and hybrid events platform. Previously, CadmiumCD achieved these standards for its Abstract Scorecard submissions and review software. This update further expands the company’s commitment to accessibility for online audiences.



According to the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 covers a wide range of recommendations for making Web content more accessible.” These are internationally recognized guidelines, and CadmiumCD has received compliance under the AA level.

By following these guidelines, CadmiumCD will make event-related content more accessible to a wide range of people with disabilities, including: blindness and low vision, deafness and hearing loss, learning disabilities, cognitive limitations, limited movement, speech disabilities, photosensitivity and combinations of these. In addition, these guidelines will often make web content more usable to everyone in general.

Michelle Wyatt, CadmiumCD’s Co-Founder and CEO, says, “The explosion in virtual events since the COVID-19 lockdown requires meeting planners to have options for making content accessible, and we are proud that our virtual event platform now has this critical certification.”

CadmiumCD’s latest conformance was achieved through a VPAT 2.4 certification. The evaluation was conducted by external consultant, Robelge Lenora, Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) by the International Association of Accessibility Professionals.

You can view eventScribe Live’s full accessibility report by following this link.

For more information about the eventScribe Live events platform, visit go.cadmiumcd.com/virtual.

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 20 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.

Michael Doane, Marketing Manager, mike@cadmiumcd.com



