Five Must-Do Winter Activities in Casper, Wyoming

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather cools down and early winter storms bringing the perfect amount of powder start moving through the West, ideas of where to travel this winter may start emerging. When it comes to winter, Casper, Wyoming tends to be overlooked. But with endless outdoor adventures, an 8,130-foot-high mountain minutes from downtown and a steady flow of water in the North Platte River, Casper is a mountain town that’s waiting to be discovered.

From outdoor activities that include snowshoeing, downhill skiing at Hogadon Basin Ski Area and ice fishing to indoor offerings like perusing incredible museums, there’s plenty to see and do during winter in Casper.

“Casper offers a cozier, more intimate winter adventure,” said Amanda Scherlin, Marketing Manager for Visit Casper. “Our mountain climate combines beautiful winter adventures with cozy accommodations and one of the most robust culinary scenes in Wyoming.”

As you begin to plan your winter getaway, here are some must-do winter activities in Casper.

1. Cross-country ski + snowshoe on Casper Mountain.

Winter in Casper doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Just minutes from downtown is Casper Mountain, where you’ll find over 50 miles of multi-use trails, both groomed and ungroomed. These trails lead to plenty of snow-fueled adventures, like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. And while you can explore Casper Mountain during the day, Casper Mountain Trails Center also has a lit 1.2-mile-long trail that lets you skate and ski after dark.

2. Take an alpine adventure at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Try your hand at downhill skiing or snowboarding at Hogadon Basin Ski Area. This upside down ski hill has 28 trails for all levels of abilities and gives its guests sweeping views of Casper and Wyoming’s vast plains below. No need to bring your gear, as Hogadon has one of the best gear rental shops in the region. If you’re not a skier? Snuggle up inside the ski lodge and relax with a warm drink, while soaking in the 360-degree view from the lodge.

3. Ride the mountain on a snowmobiling adventure.

Add some adrenaline to your winter adventure by bringing your snowmobiles and spending the day riding on Casper Mountain’s 32 miles of marked snowmobile trails. Start your day at Beartrap Meadow before setting out to ride other trails in the area. As you explore the mountain, you’ll find deep pockets of powder and untouched terrain. Ready for more adventure? Continue over to Muddy Mountain for epic amounts of backcountry riding. Be sure to grab your trail maps and purchase a permit (which are required in Wyoming) before hitting the mountain.

4. Skate in downtown.

Located in the heart of downtown, David Street Station has an outdoor skating rink that’s inviting for a skate anytime of day, but especially under the venue’s twinkling lights at night. Bundle up, grab some skates (they are available to rent onsite) and spend some time listening to music as you make laps around the rink. End the evening by warming up in one of downtown’s nearby restaurants, like Rib & Chop House, Racca’s Pizzeria, Branding Iron or Gaslight Social.

5. Explore art and history.

While winter in Wyoming tends to invite outdoor adventures, there are plenty of ways to stay cozy and soak up indoor offerings. Spend the day exploring Casper’s history and art scene with visits to the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, the Tate Geological Museum, Art 321, Scarlow’s Gallery and The Nicolaysen Art Museum.

When you make plans to visit Casper this winter, be sure to do your part by committing to travel responsibly. Stay home if you’re sick, practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap and water and wear a face covering or mask in local businesses.

Plan your winter getaway to Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

