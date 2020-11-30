Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences.

BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Presenters: Nick Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer

Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference
Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer

Citi's Global Consumer Conference 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com


