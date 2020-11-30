Genasys Inc. to Present at Northland Capital Markets IoT, AI and Safety Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to present at the Northland Capital Markets IoT, AI and Safety Virtual Conference on December 7, 2020. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.



Northland Capital Markets IoT, AI and Safety Virtual Conference 2020

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Presentation: 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2590/39032

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Genasys Investor Relations at ir@genasys.com . The webcast presentation will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website using the Webcast link on the Events and Presentations page.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

