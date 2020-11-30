Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Participate in the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, today announced that John McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Ragen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1st and 2nd. Management will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1st, at 2:00 pm ET, which will be accessible to listeners on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.pactivevergreen.com. For further details, please contact your Citi representative.



Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

