Numerous Delaware Hunting and Trapping Seasons Open in December

Numerous Delaware hunting and trapping seasons are open in December, including the third and final duck hunting season split that opens Friday, Dec. 11 and the special antlerless deer hunting season opening Saturday, Dec. 12. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective deer hunting season, with more information available online at de.gov/sundayhunt. Hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of the deer population.

Hunting and trapping seasons opening in December:

Hunting:

Beaver: Dec. 1 to March 20, 2021, private land only

Woodcock and common snipe: Dec. 5 to Jan. 19, 2021

Ducks, coots and mergansers: Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, 20

Brant: Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, 2021

Antlerless deer: Dec. 12 to 20, including Sundays Dec. 13 and 20, 2020*

Canada geese (migratory): Dec. 19 to Jan. 18, 2021

*Archery and crossbow hunters may hunt deer during the December antlerless season, but they may NOT harvest antlered deer.

Trapping:

Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria:

New Castle County: Dec. 1 to March 10, 2021 (March 20 on embanked meadows) Kent and Sussex counties: Dec. 15 to March 15, 2021



Red fox and coyote: Dec. 1 to March 10, 2021

Beaver: Dec. 1 to March 20, 2021, private land only

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Bobwhite quail: through Jan. 2, 2021

Mourning dove: through Jan. 30, 2021

Sea ducks in the Special Sea Duck Area: through Jan. 30, 2021

Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): through Jan. 30, 2021

Snow goose: through Jan. 30, 2021, and Feb. 6, 2021

Archery and crossbow deer: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays

Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021

Ring-necked pheasant (male only): through Feb. 6, 2021

Coyote (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021

Red fox (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021

Raccoon and opossum (hunt): through Feb. 27, 2021**

Cottontail rabbit: through Feb. 27, 2021

Crows: through March 27, 2021, and June 24-26, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

Groundhog: through June 30, 2021

**Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7p.m. until midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. For more information, including wildlife area maps and rules, visit de.gov/hunting. Sunday deer hunting information specific to individual wildlife areas is available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters require a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a federal migratory bird (duck) stamp. All migratory game bird hunters except crow hunters, including duck, goose and dove hunters, also need a free Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the ePermitting system or by calling toll free 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868). If using the ePermitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/hunting or from hunting license agents statewide. New this year, hunters obtaining a LEN should create a profile using the ePermitting system or at a hunting license agent. Federal migratory bird (duck) stamp are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online.

More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/hunting or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

