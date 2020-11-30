Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Size to Hit $19.11 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 20.1% CAGR
Advancements in AR technology and emergence of new applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for high-tech vehicles, higher penetration rate of head-up displays in the aerospace and defense sector, demand for safety features in automobiles, and challenging driving conditions drive the growth of the global head-up display market. However, its high cost hampers the market. On the contrary, advancements in AR technology and emergence of new applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.
As per the report, the global head-up display (HUD) industry was pegged at $6.07 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $19.11 billion by 2027, growing at a 20.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
Get Instant Access to Report – Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/540
COVID-19 scenario:
As the majority of countries are still in lockdown, the demand for HUD and other display technologies is decreased.
Most of the manufacturing companies are not working up to their full potential, which negatively impacts the market.
Most of the raw materials and raw materials for HUD are manufactured in China. However, the ban on import-export with China imposed by China have hampered the market.
The combiner-based segment dominated the market
By type, the combiner-based segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global head-up display market, owing to higher penetration rate of head-up displays in the aerospace and defense sector. However, the windshield-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to the development of augmented reality technology.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/head-up-display-market
The aerospace segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By end user, the aerospace segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of head-up displays by commercial and business aircraft. However, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the global head-up display market, enhanced safety features of premium vehicles.
For More Details – Connect With Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/540
Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's share
By region, the global head-up display market across Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, owing to presence of a significant number of OEMs.
Major market players
BAE Systems
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Rockwell Collins
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Visteon Corporation
Related Reports:
Outdoor LED Display Market
Display Panel Market
4K Display Resolution Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn