PubMatic Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. today announced it has launched the roadshow for the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.



PubMatic is offering 2,655,000 shares of Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 3,245,000 shares of Class A common stock in the offering. The Company and selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 885,000 additional shares of Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. PubMatic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. PubMatic intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PUBM.”

Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on PubMatic’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in PubMatic’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

