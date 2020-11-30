Royalton Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B203904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2020 / 2306 hrs

STREET: Route 110

TOWN: Tunbridge, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spring Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dylan Lawrence

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a

report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 110 and

Spring Rd in Tunbridge. Upon arrival Troopers found the vehicle listed above had

crashed into a telephone pole and continued through the exterior wall of a

residence near the intersection. The operator, Dylan Lawrence, was suspected to

be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Gifford Hospital were

he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was cited and released to

appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 0800

hours to answer to the charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov