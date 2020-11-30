Royalton Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B203904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2020 / 2306 hrs
STREET: Route 110
TOWN: Tunbridge, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spring Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dylan Lawrence
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a
report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 110 and
Spring Rd in Tunbridge. Upon arrival Troopers found the vehicle listed above had
crashed into a telephone pole and continued through the exterior wall of a
residence near the intersection. The operator, Dylan Lawrence, was suspected to
be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Gifford Hospital were
he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was cited and released to
appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 12/16/2020 at 0800
hours to answer to the charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 0800 hours
