Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (29 November 2020)
As at 29 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 950 confirmed cases, including 8 482 recoveries and 276 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
