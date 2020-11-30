The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence in the Global Financial Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in global financial markets has revolutionized financial markets, optimized the performance of trading worldwide and brought about novel and unexpected innovations in the industry and X-TECH is ahead of the curve.
The implementation of AI technology across global financial markets has optimized the performance of trading due to its potential to alter the way market research and data is generated and utilized as well as its ability to provide new insights into the uses of market data for financial trading. The use of AI technology has the potential to change trading models in the global financial services industry and spur on new forms of business model innovations in the sector.
X-TECH is an over-frequency research and development company that specializes in the development and implementation of financial strategies based on mathematical models and artificial neural network algorithms. X-TECH focused their research and development on various trading strategies, including artificial neural network algorithms, genetic algorithms, pure mathematical modeling and shape modeling.
After their restart in 2015, in 2016 X-TECH shifted their focus solely on the efficient utilization of artificial neural network algorithms as a means of structuring their trading system. In 2017 they further revolutionized their artificial neural network algorithms with a genetic formula model which they used to solve constrained and unconstrained optimization problems. Since then, the profitability of X-TECH’s trading system have increased dramatically and their plans for global expansion were realized in 2019 as they expanded the basis of their research and development from U.S. and European markets into markets in the Asia Pacific Region.
The use of AI technology affords financial institutions a competitive advantage above their competitors by creating new opportunities for trading in the financial services sector. AI technology has already proven to be a major business driver in the global financial industry, and with the expectation that AI technology will be adopted across all major financial institutions and global markets in the coming years, it's no wonder companies like X-TECH are thought to be ahead of the curve.
X-TECH was well prepared to handle the obstacles that accompanied their decision to base their trading system on artificial neural network algorithms and genetic algorithms, however other financial institutions are not so lucky. Many financial institutions and trading firms have admitted that gaining access to quality data and research, and access to suitable talent was some of their biggest obstacles. But many others also faced challenges regarding technological maturity, the cost of hardware and software, and the uncertainty of financial markets during implementation.
Well-aware of these obstacles, X-TECH has over the years invested millions of dollars in artificial neural network research and development and AI technology in order to better identify patterns, meanings and relationships in the world’s data.
There is no denying the use of AI technology has significantly impacted the performance of financial trading. Once this new software is implemented and used all over the world it will optimize the performance of trading across the globe and X-TECH adapted and developed their financial trading strategies according to this prediction. With their artificial neural network algorithms in conjunction with their genetic algorithms they are able to identify global market patterns, predict price movements in markets and make forecasts with more efficiency and accuracy than ever before.
About X-TECH
X-TECH is an American research and development firm that focuses on developing and implementing financial strategies in global financial markets. They are an over-frequency automatic trading technology company that connects liquidators and banks via top-of-the-line performance servers in some of the top data centers around the world. X-TECH operates out of 12 countries consisting of 18 data centers and 287 high performance servers while their trading market is concentrated mainly in global foreign exchange markets including major stock markets.
In 2019, X-TECH implemented their global expansion strategy by incorporating market data from the Asia Pacific Region into their trading system which is already well-established in European and U.S. markets. With their R&D headquarters located in Texas and their European market headquarters located in Cyprus, X-TECH’s trading system has a massive global reach.
Reported by Robert Anderson
