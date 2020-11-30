Innovative Technology Solutions Needed To Maintain Position In Competitive Tablets Market

Tablets Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Tablets Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Major companies operating in the tablets market are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions for tablets. For instance, in June 2020, Apple a USA based technology company launched Apple iPad Pro 11 2020. iPad Pro is fitted with an Apple A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, based on iPadOS and powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery (28.65 Wh). The tablet’s sensors include a proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope and sensor for ambient light, liquid retina display. Therefore, making the tablets technologically advanced helps companies to continue in the competitive market.

The tablets market consists of sales of tablets by entities that provide tablets, which are portable computers that use touchscreens as their primary input. Most tablets are slightly smaller and weigh less than an average laptop. Generally, the size of a tablet screen is smaller than a laptop computer and larger than a smartphone.

The global tablets market size is expected to grow from $65.96 billion in 2019 to $66.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The slow tablets market growth rate is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, working and learning at home. The market is expected to grow to $89.39 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Asia Pacific has the largest tablets market share globally.

The increasing demand for tablets in various sectors such as healthcare, education, entertainment and other industries is a key factor driving the growth of the tablets market.

For instance, the hospitality industry has introduced in-room tablets to offer their services at the fingertips of their guests. Similarly, tablets help the transportation industry to standardize workflows, facilitate proper communications on time and provide critical information. The increasing use of tablets across industries is driving sales. In 2020, the sales of the Apple iPad increased by 20%, delivering more than 14 million units and Samsung stood in second place, delivering 7 million units and growing by 39%. The increasing demand for tablets in different sectors, especially during the quarantine, is expected to fuel the market for tablets.

