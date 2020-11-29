New Yorkers Need to Stay Vigilant

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see the numbers going up — not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up. It's nice that we're doing better in a national and global context, but it's irrelevant to one extent because we have to deal with the issues that we have here in New York relative to New York," Governor Cuomo said. "I expect you're going to see the rate going up through the holiday season. This is a new phase for COVID — call it the winter phase or the holiday phase or the surge upon surge phase — and we are spending this weekend talking to health officials and local governments about the plan for that next phase. We'll be speaking to that tomorrow and this week with more details. In the meantime, everyone needs to stay vigilant: wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance, and above all stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.83 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.75 percent. Within the focus areas, 39,323 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,294 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 117,997 test results were reported, yielding 4,429 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/27) % Positive Yesterday (11/28) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 5.14% 5.65% 5.83% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.52% 3.98% 4.27% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 3.02% 3.45% 3.75%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.07% 7.14% 7.20% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.93% 6.81% 6.83% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 6.90% 7.16% 7.35% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 5.46% 5.79% 6.59% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 4.39% 4.90% 5.62% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 4.62% 5.10% 6.13% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.01% 4.60% 5.09% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.39% 3.52% 3.61% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.48% 4.51% 4.47% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.43% 4.30% 4.64% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 4.94% 5.32% 5.64% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.53% 3.90% 3.94% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 5.92% 6.86% 6.46% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.86% 4.73% 4.75% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.90% 3.94% 4.08% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 2.67% 2.38% 3.10% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.35% 3.56% 3.81% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.98% 8.85% 8.57% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.23% 3.12% 3.40% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.35% 3.01% 3.93% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 4.88% 4.76% 5.12% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 6.49% 6.28% 7.00% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.84% 3.37% 3.49% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 5.69% 6.14% 7.23% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.84% 9.97% 9.96% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.89% 7.37% 7.05% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.85% 4.95% 4.84% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.80% 5.04% 5.44% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.87% 7.34% 7.21% Westchester Port Chester Yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.10% 8.04% 6.20% 7.11% 6.28%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,372 (+85)

Patients Newly Admitted - 487

Hospital Counties - 54

Number ICU - 667 (+13)

Number ICU with Intubation - 326 (-5)

Total Discharges - 85,287 (+349)

Deaths - 55

Total Deaths - 26,690

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.7% 3.4% 3.4% 2.97% Central New York 4.0% 8.4% 6.9% 4.63% Finger Lakes 5.7% 6.6% 6.6% 5.16% Long Island 3.8% 3.4% 4.1% 3.64% Mid-Hudson 4.7% 4.8% 4.9% 4.42% Mohawk Valley 3.6% 4.7% 5.1% 3.88% New York City 2.8% 2.9% 3.4% 2.75% North Country 2.9% 3.1% 2.4% 2.59% Southern Tier 1.8% 4.4% 4.1% 1.96% Western New York 8.1% 7.4% 7.2% 6.69%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.9% 4.1% 4.1% 3.79% Brooklyn 2.8% 2.9% 2.9% 2.61% Manhattan 1.7% 2.2% 2.7% 1.77% Queens 3.3% 3.1% 3.5% 3.07% Staten Island 4.4% 3.8% 5.1% 4.19%

Of the 641,161 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,712 94 Allegany 1,019 22 Broome 5,308 74 Cattaraugus 1,114 39 Cayuga 869 23 Chautauqua 1,562 23 Chemung 3,048 55 Chenango 639 10 Clinton 459 3 Columbia 1,020 8 Cortland 1,044 19 Delaware 359 13 Dutchess 7,197 75 Erie 24,942 502 Essex 285 6 Franklin 266 7 Fulton 495 5 Genesee 997 31 Greene 688 3 Hamilton 45 1 Herkimer 691 27 Jefferson 551 40 Lewis 360 9 Livingston 700 17 Madison 944 31 Monroe 15,138 435 Montgomery 484 12 Nassau 60,181 481 Niagara 3,768 86 NYC 309,475 2,294 Oneida 4,861 129 Onondaga 10,701 221 Ontario 1,304 31 Orange 16,801 151 Orleans 623 5 Oswego 1,571 75 Otsego 618 7 Putnam 2,789 58 Rensselaer 1,720 34 Rockland 21,502 124 Saratoga 2,245 65 Schenectady 2,443 54 Schoharie 196 2 Schuyler 314 8 Seneca 295 12 St. Lawrence 822 17 Steuben 1,771 32 Suffolk 60,414 604 Sullivan 2,191 25 Tioga 1,132 28 Tompkins 1,105 29 Ulster 3,325 49 Warren 577 2 Washington 449 5 Wayne 1,127 32 Westchester 50,110 464 Wyoming 533 6 Yates 262 9

Yesterday, 55 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: