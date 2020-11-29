Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Yorkers Need to Stay Vigilant

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see the numbers going up — not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up. It's nice that we're doing better in a national and global context, but it's irrelevant to one extent because we have to deal with the issues that we have here in New York relative to New York," Governor Cuomo said. "I expect you're going to see the rate going up through the holiday season. This is a new phase for COVID — call it the winter phase or the holiday phase or the surge upon surge phase — and we are spending this weekend talking to health officials and local governments about the plan for that next phase. We'll be speaking to that tomorrow and this week with more details. In the meantime, everyone needs to stay vigilant: wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance, and above all stay New York Tough."

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.83 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.75 percent. Within the focus areas, 39,323 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,294 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 117,997 test results were reported, yielding 4,429 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/27) % Positive

Yesterday (11/28) % Positive

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

5.14%

5.65%

5.83%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.52%

3.98%

4.27%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

3.02%

3.45%

3.75%

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below: 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.07%

7.14%

7.20%

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.93%

6.81%

6.83%

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

6.90%

7.16%

7.35%

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

5.46%

5.79%

6.59%

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

4.39%

4.90%

5.62%

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

4.62%

5.10%

6.13%

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.01%

4.60%

5.09%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.39%

3.52%

3.61%

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.48%

4.51%

4.47%

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.43%

4.30%

4.64%

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

4.94%

5.32%

5.64%

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.53%

3.90%

3.94%

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

5.92%

6.86%

6.46%

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.86%

4.73%

4.75%

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.90%

3.94%

4.08%

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

2.67%

2.38%

3.10%

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.35%

3.56%

3.81%

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.98%

8.85%

8.57%

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.23%

3.12%

3.40%

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.35%

3.01%

3.93%

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

4.88%

4.76%

5.12%

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

6.49%

6.28%

7.00%

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.84%

3.37%

3.49%

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

5.69%

6.14%

7.23%

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.84%

9.97%

9.96%

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.89%

7.37%

7.05%

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.85%

4.95%

4.84%

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.80%

5.04%

5.44%

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.87%

7.34%

7.21%

Westchester Port Chester Yellow-zone focus area % positive

7.10%

8.04%

6.20%

7.11%

6.28%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,372 (+85)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 487
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 667 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 326 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 85,287 (+349)
  • Deaths - 55
  • Total Deaths - 26,690

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

3.7%

3.4%

3.4%

2.97%

Central New York

4.0%

8.4%

6.9%

4.63%

Finger Lakes

5.7%

6.6%

6.6%

5.16%

Long Island

3.8%

3.4%

4.1%

3.64%

Mid-Hudson

4.7%

4.8%

4.9%

4.42%

Mohawk Valley

3.6%

4.7%

5.1%

3.88%

New York City

2.8%

2.9%

3.4%

2.75%

North Country

2.9%

3.1%

2.4%

2.59%

Southern Tier

1.8%

4.4%

4.1%

1.96%

Western New York

8.1%

7.4%

7.2%

6.69%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

3.9%

4.1%

4.1%

3.79%

Brooklyn

2.8%

2.9%

2.9%

2.61%

Manhattan

1.7%

2.2%

2.7%

1.77%

Queens

3.3%

3.1%

3.5%

3.07%

Staten Island

4.4%

3.8%

5.1%

4.19%

 

Of the 641,161 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,712

94

Allegany

1,019

22

Broome

5,308

74

Cattaraugus

1,114

39

Cayuga

869

23

Chautauqua

1,562

23

Chemung

3,048

55

Chenango

639

10

Clinton

459

3

Columbia

1,020

8

Cortland

1,044

19

Delaware

359

13

Dutchess

7,197

75

Erie

24,942

502

Essex

285

6

Franklin

266

7

Fulton

495

5

Genesee

997

31

Greene

688

3

Hamilton

45

1

Herkimer

691

27

Jefferson

551

40

Lewis

360

9

Livingston

700

17

Madison

944

31

Monroe

15,138

435

Montgomery

484

12

Nassau

60,181

481

Niagara

3,768

86

NYC

309,475

2,294

Oneida

4,861

129

Onondaga

10,701

221

Ontario

1,304

31

Orange

16,801

151

Orleans

623

5

Oswego

1,571

75

Otsego

618

7

Putnam

2,789

58

Rensselaer

1,720

34

Rockland

21,502

124

Saratoga

2,245

65

Schenectady

2,443

54

Schoharie

196

2

Schuyler

314

8

Seneca

295

12

St. Lawrence

822

17

Steuben

1,771

32

Suffolk

60,414

604

Sullivan

2,191

25

Tioga

1,132

28

Tompkins

1,105

29

Ulster

3,325

49

Warren

577

2

Washington

449

5

Wayne

1,127

32

Westchester

50,110

464

Wyoming

533

6

Yates

262

9

 

Yesterday, 55 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

1

Bronx

1

Broome

2

Cortland

1

Dutchess

3

Erie

14

Kings

1

Manhattan

2

Nassau

5

Oneida

1

Onondaga

4

Oswego

1

Queens

5

Rensselaer

2

Richmond

3

Rockland

1

Schenectady

2

Steuben

1

Suffolk

2

Wayne

2

Wyoming

1

 

 

New Yorkers Need to Stay Vigilant

