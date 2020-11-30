Dairy Farmers Launch Holiday Curds + Kindness Program to Feed Hungry Utahns

When we work together, we come together as a dairy industry and as a community, when we help each other, we can make a difference.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, the Curds + Kindness team will serve thousands by delivering sandwiches, pizzas, and dairy-filled totes to organizations in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties.

COVID-19 Pandemic Nearly Triples Food Need to 6 Million lbs. per Month

Dairy farmers feel the urgent need to help neighbors by getting dairy foods into the hands of those most in need. As the pandemic continues into the holidays, we want to share just a bit of kindness.”
— Kristi Spence
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah dairy farmers and Dairy West are delivering dairy products free to thousands of Utahns Dec. 1-5 as part of its holiday Curds + Kindness program, which will offer nutrient-rich dairy products to front-line health care workers, those in shelters, and youth.

“Dairy farmers feel the urgent need to help our neighbors, so we are getting dairy foods into the hands of those who need them most,” said Kristi Spence, Dairy West’s senior vice president of marketing. “As the pandemic continues into the holiday season, we want to share just a bit of kindness to some of those among us."

From Tues., Dec. 1, to Sat., Dec. 5, the Curds + Kindness team will serve thousands by delivering sandwiches, pizzas, and dairy-filled totes to organizations across in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties, including the South Jordan Health Center, two Salt Lake City rescue missions, Geraldine E King Women’s Center, VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center, Moran Eye Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute, U of U Farmington Health Center, U of U South Ogden Health Center, Ogden’s Lantern House, Ogden Rescue Mission and University of Utah.

“This will be a very busy and gratifying week because we share dairy products with those in need,” said Spence. “With the Utah Food Bank reporting the need for food to Utahns nearly tripling from dispersing two million pounds per month to nearly six million pounds, we are grateful we can make this small gesture to help ease that burden.”

From Dec. 7-15, Dairy West, which operates in Utah and Idaho, will continue its holiday Curds + Kindness program by serving thousands in southern Idaho.

“This virus has humbled us all. We launched the Curds + Kindness initiative in April to provide relief early in the pandemic, and through the incredible collaboration of the entire dairy community, we were able to donate nearly one million pounds of dairy foods,” said Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West. “We are proud to be back in our communities this holiday season knowing that when we work together, we come together as a dairy industry and as a community, when we help each other, we can make a difference.

“But it doesn’t stop there. We are constantly discussing solutions to help us all, and since agriculture, including dairy farming, is at the core of our region, we will continue create ways to provide relief through this crisis.”

Established in 2017, Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization representing dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Utah and Idaho. Dairy West raises awareness of the importance of dairy farming, promotes the health and nutritional benefits of dairy foods, and encourages global demand for Utah, Idaho and Western U.S. dairy foods through coordinated marketing and communications efforts, nutrition counseling and research programs. Visit DairyWest.com and Unbottled.com for more information.

