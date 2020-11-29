Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 29 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,150,439) deaths (51,481), and recoveries (1,815,839) by region:
Central (65,085 cases; 1,188 deaths; 60,412 recoveries): Burundi (681; 1; 549), Cameroon (24,117; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,913; 63; 4,825), Chad (1,663; 101; 1,499), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (12,608; 333; 11,495), Equatorial Guinea (5,153; 85; 5,009), Gabon (9,191; 59; 9,037), Sao Tome & Principe (985; 17; 930)
Eastern (267,717; 5,147; 177,710): Comoros (611; 7; 586), Djibouti (5,676; 61; 5,577), Eritrea (577; 0; 498), Ethiopia (108,930; 1,695; 68,250), Kenya (82,605; 1,445; 54,399), Madagascar (17,341; 251; 16,657), Mauritius (501; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,891; 47; 5,480), Seychelles (173; 0; 162), Somalia (4,451; 113; 3,417), South Sudan (3,104; 61; 2,954), Sudan (17,404; 1,235; 10,175), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (19,944; 201; 8,944)
Northern (730,824; 19,215; 582,863): Algeria (81,212; 2,375; 52,568), Egypt (115,183; 6,621; 102,490), Libya (81,273; 1,153; 52,299), Mauritania (8,460; 172; 7,680), Morocco (349,688; 5,739; 298,574), Tunisia (94,980; 3,153; 69,226), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (882,040; 23,076, 801,848): Angola (15,087; 345; 7,763), Botswana (9,992; 31; 5,534), Eswatini (6,406; 121; 5,987), Lesotho (2,109; 44; 1,278), Malawi (6,025; 185; 5,453), Mozambique (15,586; 129; 13,677), Namibia (14,285; 150; 13,412), South Africa (785,139; 21,439; 723,347), Zambia (17,589; 357; 16,925), Zimbabwe (9,822; 275; 8,472)
Western (204,773, 2,855, 193,006): Benin (2,974, 43; 2,819), Burkina Faso (2,816; 68; 2,579), Cape Verde (10,700; 105; 10,161), Côte d'Ivoire (21,261; 131; 20,912), Gambia (3,731; 123; 3,590), Ghana (51,379; 323; 50,298), Guinea (13,039; 76; 11,982), Guinea-Bissau (2,422; 43; 2,309), Liberia (1,595; 83; 1,343), Mali (4,659; 149; 3,138), Niger (1,484; 70; 1,205), Nigeria (67,330; 1,171; 62,819), Senegal (16,027; 332; 15,582), Sierra Leone (2,410; 74; 1,834), Togo (2,946; 64; 2,435)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).