MrSoomro, Leading Gamer in Pakistan, Announces Initiative to Introduce eSports as Academic Subject in Pakistan

Today Fame Ninja is going to cover MrSoomro, one of the top gamers in Pakistan, today announced that he is leading an initiative to introduce electronic sports (eSports) as a subject of academic study to Pakistan. Other countries, such as the Philippines, already have college programs devoted to eSports. The move comes as eSports have been gaining traction as a serious activity and business throughout the Arab world in recent years. With over 250,000 followers on social media, MrSoomro has the social capital to influence thinking about gaming in Pakistan as well as throughout the region.

“The moment is here for Pakistan to embrace eSports as a legitimate area of study,” said MrSoomro. “The trend is well underway internationally, and we would be wise to follow suit. eSports is not just an activity, though of course it can be fun. eSports is a business, so learning about it relates to corporate and sports management study that’s a potential contributor to the economy of Pakistan.”

Indeed, according to ArabNews.com, eSports are at a turning point in the Arab world. As the site noted, “The Arab world is leaving its mark on eSports. There are Arab players at the top of every game, including Lebanese ‘Dota2’ player Maroun ‘GH’ Merhej.” Merhej plays with Team Liquid (together with Amer “Miracle” Al-Barkawi, the Jordanian/Polish gamer) and ranks in eighth place worldwide in terms of earnings. He has won over $3 million from 36 tournaments. Media exposure for eSports in the region is also on the increase, with Meltwater News, which tracks media coverage, stating that over 4,000 news articles have been published on the subject regionally in 2020 so far. 

The 22-year-old MrSoomro likes to play PUBG Mobile, though he is also preparing himself to move into more competitive environments. He maintains a presence on social media on Facebook and an active YouTube channel.

