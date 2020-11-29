How Napollo Software Design Alleviated Fashion Designer “Hola Amor” Defy 2020 Market Challenges — and Blossomed

Hola Amor Team wearing Attires with Founder Nida Junejo (NJ)

E-Commerce & Fashion have emerged as one of lockdown’s unexpected winners in 2020 with Digital companies like Napollo leading the mark for these businesses.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Commerce & Fashion have emerged as one of lockdown’s unexpected winners in 2020 with Digital companies like Napollo leading the mark for these businesses. Mostly it was heritage names and all-time classics that kept customers spending, with retailers turning away from the younger, accessibly priced labels they’d been nurturing just a few years ago.

Hola Amor is one of a few young businesses in the women fashion sector that was an exception to the rule: The 29-year-old Lahore-based designer defied challenging market trends and saw her online sales skyrocket amid the pandemic.

“We launched on Nov 3rd, 2020 & had the customers ordering our dresses from day 1 from New York, UAE & Pakistan. Napollo Software Design has helped us brand & manage digital media campaigning that has rocketed our growth. we had more sales than we thought in first two weeks since our brand launched. It was a huge boost for the brand, almost like a fast-track ticket,” said NJ, speaking from her regional office in Dubai.

Now she’s building on the momentum by joining forces with the influencer and art director to launch a collaboration.

Napollo Software Design is an exclusive digital partner of Hola Amor from day 1. From Strategy making to content creation, website development to digital marketing, setting up e-commerce store to shops on facebook & Instagram, Napollo is helping this mega brand in building the right base of successful business. Hola Amor already has more than 20,000 followers on Facebook & Instagram with 10% conversion rate.

“We will keep building this luxury mega-brand in the future that people really buy and appreciate. We want to stay away from any fast fashion or mass approach, which is also extremely unsustainable,” said Ahmad J. Butt, CEO Napollo Group that our commitment to go digital is the reason behind the brand’s continued growth, despite the pandemic.

It’s a bit of a contradiction being such a young designer and new brand but having this appreciation for quality and craftsmanship is also part of success, experiencing a company where a single line can make all the difference.

