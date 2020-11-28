Governor Abbott Rosters State Resources In Anticipation Of Flash Flooding

November 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of potentially severe weather that is expected to impact Texas throughout the evening. These storms are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to south and southeast Texas.

"As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed the guidance from their local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones," said Governor Abbott. "These resources will help the State of Texas respond to potential flash flooding and keep our communities safe."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has placed the following resources on standby to support requests from local officials:

Texas A&M Task Force One: Urban Search and Rescue Boat Squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Swift water boat teams and aircraft with hoist capability

Texas Department of Public Safety: Aircraft with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile flood response assets

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.