One woman tells her personal story of reincarnation when she was a high priestess in prehistoric Egypt more than 6,000 years ago

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “This story has been in the back of my mind for a very long time, and in recent years, fragments have appeared in my thoughts regularly. Gradually, I have felt the urge to follow the unusual life of this woman in its entirety and to write down the story,” Anne-Marie Seidenschnur states.

“One Life: An Autobiography of a High Priestess and Pharaoh in Ancient Egypt” (published by Balboa Press) is a narrative about a past life of Seidenschnur taking place approximately 6000 years ago in pre-dynastic Egypt when the country was at its prime and the priesthood enlightened. It is a soul memory of a woman who is trained to become a high priestess and the next pharaoh of the country together with her husband. Readers follow her from the planning of her new life till after death.

“The main character in this book is the daughter of pharaoh, Kelatep. We follow her life and family in an enlightened society. We meet her parents, the pharaoh Ptahhotep and Helatep, her uncle the high priest Ka-kefer, her cousin and husband Toto, and later their three children. They are important since they are all members of the royal family, all have high offices, and work endlessly and selflessly for God, the light and Egypt,” Seidenschnur says.

“One Life: An Autobiography of a High Priestess and Pharaoh in Ancient Egypt” is an example of a selfless, fulfilled and perfect life in a near perfect society of a mysterious and ancient Egypt that has the highest spiritual values. “We need this more than ever at this present time. I hope this story will bring hope and inspiration,” Seidenschnur concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/782422-one-life

“One Life: An Autobiography of a High Priestess and Pharaoh in Ancient Egypt”

By Anne-Marie Seidenschnur

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982252892

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982252878

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982252885

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Anne-Marie Seidenschnur is a medical doctor and graduated from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1987. She has specialized in general medicine and practices in Denmark. She was raised in a spiritually interested family and began meditating at the early age of 14. The spiritual interest has stayed with her all through life.

