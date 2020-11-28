Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 27th November 2020
Active cases: 14 New cases: 3 New tests: 133 Total confirmed: 3,731 Recovered: 3,590 (+2) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
