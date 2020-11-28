Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (27 November 2020)
As at 27 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 714 confirmed cases, including 8 470 recoveries and 275 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,637 in the last 365 days.
As at 27 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 714 confirmed cases, including 8 470 recoveries and 275 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.