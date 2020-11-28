Middlesex Barracks/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020 / 1705 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Lake recreation area, Warren

DESCRIPTION: Missing Person

VICTIM: Katherine Doemland

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farmington, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/27/2020 at approximately 5:05 pm Vermont State Police received a report of

a missing hiker who was last seen in the Green Mountain National Forest's

Blueberry Lake recreation area, located in Warren, VT.

State Police were assisted by members of VT Fish and Game Wardens, Mad River

Valley Ambulance and Waterbury Back Country Rescue.

The hiker was located by members of Mad River Valley Ambulance Service at

approximately 8:00pm. She was found uninjured.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648