Middlesex Barracks/ Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/27/2020 / 1705 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Lake recreation area, Warren
DESCRIPTION: Missing Person
VICTIM: Katherine Doemland
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farmington, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/27/2020 at approximately 5:05 pm Vermont State Police received a report of
a missing hiker who was last seen in the Green Mountain National Forest's
Blueberry Lake recreation area, located in Warren, VT.
State Police were assisted by members of VT Fish and Game Wardens, Mad River
Valley Ambulance and Waterbury Back Country Rescue.
The hiker was located by members of Mad River Valley Ambulance Service at
approximately 8:00pm. She was found uninjured.
