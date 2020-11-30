First-ever YOTELPAD Announces Park City Opening Date

London-based Yotel opens its first-ever YOTELPAD in Park City, Utah, expanding its affordable luxury brand in a market that attracts today's adventurous travelers, weekend commuters and traveling workers. Space to live. Space to play. Space to socialize. Gather with friends indoors, outdoors, and in the spaces that manage to be both. There’s a place for you by the pool, around a fireplace, and in the games room.

PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever YOTELPAD today announced it will open Dec. 17, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Having expanded its affordable luxury brand to the YOTELPAD experience, London-based hotel group, YOTEL has deliberately established its first YOTELPAD in a market that attracts today’s adventurous travelers, weekend commuters and traveling workers.“Park City is the ideal setting for YOTELPAD’s first venue in the world,” said Brandon Tyler, general manager of YOTELPAD Park City. “It exemplifies the contemporary style of a modern hotel with the persona of today’s mountain resort enthusiast, including both winter skiers and year-round outdoors lovers.”With 144 PADs (YOTEL speak for condominiums), YOTELPAD Park City is located at the base of Park City Mountain in Canyons Village. Equipped with self-service check-in stations, the fully tech-equipped hotel allows guests to access Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Technogym equipment, ski valets, a fireside lounge and more.“This hotel experience infuses modern international designs for indoors, outdoors and spaces in between, such as by the pool, around the fireplace and in the games room,” said Tyler. “Guests can relax in the hot tub, unwind by the pool and soak in Park City’s beautiful valley views from our deck.”Innovative designs for various-sized PADs include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple uses in the same room space. European-inspired floorplans optimize every inch of the PAD, which can accommodate four to seven guests, to make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers.“Built with creative forethought, these PADs and amenities offer incredible options for guests,” he said. “Intelligently designed PADs allow guests to enjoy the benefits of their stay without added expenses.”Selling PADS for full ownership, YOTELPAD, which is 85 percent sold, also allows PAD owners to submit their residences into its nightly rental program.“Owners who want to rent their PADs will instantly be listed in YOTEL’s worldwide network for guests seeking new experiences in an environment with modern design,” said Tyler.YOTEL’s rapid global expansion is fueled from a well-calibrated combination of contemporary design and sociable amenities in popular locations. The tech-forward brand has built a strong following for its hassle-free solutions, with travelers seeking out hotels in cities and airports from San Francisco to Europe to Singapore.Operating 17 hotels in eight countries, YOTEL recently opened YOTEL London, YOTEL Glasgow and YOTEL Washington, D.C.“The YOTEL and YOTELPAD concepts are trending, with 13 more YOTELs under development globally and three YOTELPADs being built in Miami, Geneva and Dubai,” he said.To provide mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark, a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City. Since acquiring Gemstone Hotels & Resorts in 2016, Benchmark has built a strong Park City presence and manages a portfolio of more than 70 unique projects across three continents, including ski properties in Park City, Vail, Lake Tahoe and Jackson Hole.Known for novel design and amenities in great locations, YOTEL enlisted Replay to create four-season resort destinations where guests can play longer and more often.A national resort development leader, Replay designs destination resorts so year-round guests can play longer, smarter and more frequently. Leading Park City’s Canyons Village masterplan design, Replay’s visionary team was part of the inspiration behind Whistler Blackcomb, consistently ranked as a top world destination.Disrupting the world of hospitality through people, technology and design, YOTEL creates extraordinary experiences and a sense of fun and value in sought-after venues around the world.For more information, visit yotelpadparkcity.com or yotel.com.# # #

