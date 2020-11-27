Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Waypoint Investment Partners Refiles Interim Management Report of Fund Performance

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. (Waypoint) today announced the refiling of the Interim Management Report of Fund Performance (MRFP) for Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund (the Fund). The purpose of the refiling is to:

  • correctly label the MRFP as Interim Management Report of Fund Performance which was improperly labelled as Annual Management Report of Fund Performance;
  • include the trading expense ratio for the Fund which is 1.13% and was incorrectly stated;
  • include information on the net asset value per unit at the end of the period which was omitted in the first chart under “Financial Highlights”; and
  • include information on the management expense ratio before waivers or absorptions which was omitted.

The effect on the Fund of these corrections was immaterial and no other changes were made to the MRFP. The refiled MRFP will be available on the Fund’s website at http://www.waypointinvestmentpartners.com/funds.html and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Fund. Please read the prospectus and Fund Facts before purchasing the Fund. The Fund is not guaranteed. The net asset value of the Fund changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information on Waypoint and the Fund, please visit www.waypointinvestmentpartners.ca.

ABOUT WAYPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, foundations and institutional clients. With a team of 10 experienced industry professionals, Waypoint delivers unique and proprietary products and services. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces.

For further information, please contact Max Torokvei, Partner & Chief Executive Officer, mtorokvei@waypointinvestmentpartners.com, (416) 960-7683.


