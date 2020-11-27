Grown in Montana Holiday Gift Guide is Now Available
16 Grown in MT companies featured in Grown in Montana Holiday Gift Guide
The Montana Department of Agriculture recognizes that supporting Montana food and agriculture businesses by shopping local is more important now than ever before. To connect holiday shoppers with Grown in Montana products, our marketing staff has compiled a list of 16 Montana companies offering a variety of gift items. Business featured in the gift guide include:
- Cream of the West - Harlowton, MT: 100% Montana-raised whole-grain hot cereals and food products.
- Double K Ranch - Darby, MT: Fresh, smoked, cured and dried meats including dry aged beef, bacon and traditional dried salami made from beef,pork, lamb and bison.
- Elliotts of Montana - Bozeman, MT: Cookie dough, baking mixes for flap jacks, brownies and scones, as well ast trail mix and pasta made from hand-selected ingredients.
- Glacier Distilling - Coram, MT: Small-batch whiskeys made using local grains and pure glacial water from the Northern Rockies.
- Gluten-Free Prairie - Manhattan, MT: Gluten-free baked goods like The Hunger Buster Cookie and other oat-based mixes.
- Go Roam Free - Hot Springs, MT: Hickory smoked bison Bites made from 100% grass-fed bison raised in Montana.
- Key to the Mountain - Missoula, MT: Small batch handmade jams and ghee made using Montana grown ingredients such as brandied cherries from Polson, MT.
- Lockhorn Cider - Bozeman, MT: All-natural, gluten-free and sulftite-free hard ciders made with no added sugar from MT apples located at the base of the Bridger Mountains.
- Montana Coffie Traders - Whitefish, MT: A variety of coffees roasted just south of Whitefish.
- Purple Mountain Lavendar - Lakeside, MT: Lavendar products made from Montana-grown lavender including lavender hydrosol, lotion bars, bath salts, and linen sprays.
- Red Rooster Kitchen - Laurel, MT: Jams and jellies, syrups, and BBQ sauce crafted from MT fruits like huckleberries, chokecherries, rhubarb, saskatoon, apples and aronia berries.
- Shivelight Premium Beverage Co. - Missoula, MT: Shrubs featuring knapweed honey, Flathead Cherries, Bitterroot Apples, and ginger grown at Deluge Farm in Plains.
- Tumblewood Teas - Big Timber, MT: Hand blended, artisan teas packaged loose or in sachets.
- Vickie's Pierogies - Bozeman, MT: Authentic handmade pierogies using locally sourced ingredients.
- Vi's Mustard - Anaconda, MT: Specialty mustard sauces offered in three varieties: Original, Extra Hot, and Smokin’ Hot.
- Willie's Distillery - Ennis, MT: Specialty brandies, cream liquors and distilled spirits made from locally sourced grain.
Click here to view the Grown in Montana Holiday Gift Guide.