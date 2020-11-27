CPA Yukon: Five CPA Students Excel in National Exam

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the five Yukon CPA students who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2020. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



The five students are Kaitlyn Bouvier, Rene Grewal, Jacqueline Henley, Caleb Kelly, and Benjamin Robinson. Grewal also made the National Honour Roll for her outstanding results on the CFE.

“Congratulations to the five Yukon CPA students for successfully passing the CFE,” said Peter Woodruff, CPA, CA, chair of CPA Yukon. “On behalf of the CPA Yukon’s Board of Directors, I welcome them to the ranks of the territory’s chartered professional accountants and wish them all the best as they move forward in their careers.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian chartered professional accountants meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“The five candidates from Yukon have passed the 2020 CFE by demonstrating technical and professional skills they will continue to develop and use throughout their careers,” said Steve Vieweg, FCPA, FCMA, CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. “On behalf of all CPAWSB employees I extend congratulations and best wishes for ongoing success.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA Yukon

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) is a member organization of CPA Canada, which represents more than 200,000 CPAs across the country. The CPA British Columbia is responsible for training, governing, and regulatory body for CPAYT members. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

Media Contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca