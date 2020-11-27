COVID-19 Daily Update 11-27-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 27, 2020, there have been 1,095,837 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 45,046 total cases and 712 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432), Wyoming (700).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Lewis County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing events:

November 27, 2020

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

Wood County

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV