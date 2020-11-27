Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,773 in the last 365 days.

Canada’s unions to respond to federal government’s fiscal update

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be responding to the federal government’s Economic and Fiscal Snapshot, scheduled for Monday, November 30.

Canada’s unions have been calling for targeted federal investments to help workers and their families get through the pandemic and to ensure a swift economic rebound and recovery.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be available to comment once the update is released.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca 
613-526-7426
cell: 613-355-1962


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canada’s unions to respond to federal government’s fiscal update

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.