Saint Jean Carbon Announces $122,500 Private Placement

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.035 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $122,500 (the “Offering”). The Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to preserve the Company’s existing operations and for general corporate and administrative purposes. The breakdown of the intended use of proceeds for the ensuing 6-month period is shown in the table below:

Purpose Amount Continuing operations and general corporate purposes $62,500 Outstanding payables $60,000 Gross Proceeds $122,500

Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of net proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The proposed Offering and pricing of the Shares is in reliance upon the Exchange’s bulletins dated April 8, 2020 titled “Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement” and September 16, 2020 titled “Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement – Extension”. The Company intends to close the Offering as soon as practicable.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

