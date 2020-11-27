Marianna Naturals Corp. Partners with ODF Nutra Inc. Launching Health Canada Approved, Dissolvable Biotin (B7) Vitamin Mouth-Strips

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MARIANNA NATURALS CORP.) Celebrity skincare and health and wellness brand Marianna Naturals Corp. is pleased to announce that they have partnered with ODF Nutra Inc. a leader in the development and manufacturing of fast-dissolving mouth strips with active ingredients that dissolve instantly in the mouth. ODF provides a full suite of services that range from product development to labeling, packaging, and manufacturing for health and wellness and nutraceutical companies; with well-known Jamieson Vitamins being just one of the company’s many reputable customers. Both parties agree to finalize the comprehensive agreement in the next 60 days.



Marianna Naturals new Biotin mouth strip will be available for purchase through their distribution channels and on their e-commerce site in Q1 of next year. Due to their forward-thinking mindset of always wanting to separate themselves apart from other brands; the company believes that utilizing ODF’s proprietary delivery system in the way people administer and ingest vitamins that are good for the skin, amongst other things; is an important product launch for the company.

*What is Biotin?

Biotin boosts the health of the hair and nails, supports a healthy pregnancy, and helps manage blood sugar levels, among other benefits. Also known as vitamin H, biotin is one of the B complex vitamins that help the body convert food into energy. The word “biotin” comes from the ancient Greek word “biotos,” which means “life” or “sustenance.” B vitamins, and specifically biotin, help keep your skin, hair, eyes, liver, and nervous system healthy. Biotin is also a crucial nutrient during pregnancy, as it’s important for embryonic growth.

*What is Biotin good for?

Diabetes (reducing blood sugar)

Healthy hair, skin, and nails

Fetal development

Boosting skin health

Supporting MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Treatment

Supporting breastfeeding & pregnancy

Terms of the Agreement

• MNC will engage ODF as its exclusive Biotin Mouth Strip manufacturing partner for the Canadian market.

• MNC will commit to the minimum order requirements with the option of increasing the order.

• MNC will be responsible for all sales and marketing efforts.

• ODF will be responsible for manufacturing Marianna Naturals Corp.’s Biotin Mouth Strips in accordance with Health Canada regulations including applying and securing any additional natural product number (NPN)’s.

• The manufacturing and distribution agreement shall be for an initial term of 2 years with a subsequent 2-year renewal option.

Joel DeBellefeuille, President & Chief Executive Officer of Marianna Naturals Corp. comments: “Partnering with the ODF Nutra team is very exciting. Adding this type of product to the Marianna Naturals catalogue will be an extremely influential marketing tool for our social media influencers, and celebrities to use during various branding campaigns and through their social media accounts when interacting with followers. We’re looking forward to the product launch in Q1 of 2021.”

Norbert McMullen, Chief Executive Officer of ODF Nutra Inc. comments:

“We believe that adding the Biotin mouth strip to the company’s already impressive line of products will be a winner for them and we are also excited about a mutually rewarding partnership in the coming year with the Marianna Naturals team.”

About ODF Nutra Inc.

ODF Nutra is a leader in the development of a proprietary delivery system of active ingredients by oral route in the form of fast ­dissolution strips; the ODF system (Orally Dissolving Film). The company is situated in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, with a production facility certified by Health Canada that manufactures natural health products. ODF Nutra excels in the development and/or manufacturing of natural health products and nutraceuticals in the form of oral/buccal strips. For more information visit: www.odfnutra.com

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufactures fresh handmade CBD & non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products, which was born from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in: Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Flipsnack, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products. For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Contacts

Joel DeBellefeuille, Chief Executive Officer, Director

E. joel@marianna.ca Tel. 514-434-2640

For media inquiries: press@mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca Partners: Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (C: PRMO) www.primonutraceuticals.com

Beauty Kitchen www.beautykitchen.net Creek Holdings Ltd. www.creekholdings.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. *Source: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318724#what-is-biotin

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c98da7e2-5831-411c-9e49-4833542cb3a2