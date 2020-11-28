Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speakers from leading Institutions Join Virtual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2020

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 health crisis has brought the issue of healthcare, hygiene and contact tracing to the fore, and has accelerated the adoption of technologies such as Telemedicine, AI, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing and Mobility. COVID-19 has shone a light on the importance of adopting new applications to improve healthcare. These technologies have shown remarkable results in detection, contact tracing, treatment and social distancing, and have helped to reduce the impact of the crisis.

For sustainable success and growth in the healthcare arena, it is critical to embrace technologies that not only result in a reduction in the overall cost of care, especially in these challenging times, but also keep up with global trends. The 6th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa aims to tackle the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, as well as critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends can improve healthcare on the continent.

Set to take place on the 2-3 December 2020, the sixth edition of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa will focus on exploring emerging healthcare technology trends and aims to provide solutions to technology challenges within healthcare through the COVID 19 Pandemic. Under the theme "Digital Health and the Fight Against COVID-19" 7the virtual summit will host the who's who of African healthcare for two days of networking, lively intellectual exchange and exploration to see what’s new, what’s cutting edge and what will shape the future of healthcare.

HISA2020 will join the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.


Confirmed speakers for the summit include:

Dr. Vuma Magapa, Director e-Health, Department of Health, KZN
Eldrid Jordaan, CEO, GovChat
Greg Horne, Global Principal Healthcare, SaS Institute
Daniel Marfo, GM Zipline International
Paul Cox, Managing Director, Essential Med
Maria Carpenter, Head of Digital Channels, Discovery
Dr. Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO, Higher Health, SA
Boitumelo Sementle Makokotlela, CEO, SAHPRA (South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority)
Teshlin Akaloo, Managing Director Innovative Healthcare Solutions, Netcare
Loic Potjes, Managing Director, Disruptive Leap

Reasons To Attend #HISA2020:
Learn how to scale up infrastructure and redirect growth strategies for a virtual future.
Gain a new perspective on rapid tech adoption
Evaluate the role of quality e-health in public healthcare
Facilitate the secure management of patient data


Key Topics at #HISA2020:
Resilient Health Systems in a Covid-19
Impact of the Pandemic on Digital Health Disruption
Identity and Access Management for Healthcare
Covid-19 and Technologies for Patient Engagement
Analytics in Healthcare “ How Can We Start the Process?

Joyce Adams
IT News Africa
+27 11 026 0982
