Spinal Imaging Market to reach US $2.73 Billion by 2028 – Industry Insights on Platform, Applications, Top Vendors, Restraints, Challenge, Growth Opportunities, Key Stakeholders and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The MRI spinal imaging segment continues to dominate overall Spinal Imaging market share by 2028. The spinal cord & nerve compressions application accounted projected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spinal imaging market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Rising incidence of spinal injuries, growing risk of spinal cancers, and advancements in spinal image guidance systems are driving the growth of the global spinal imaging market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1731

Global Spinal Imaging Market 2018-2028:

Adroit Market Research report on global spinal imaging market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global spinal imaging market have been studied in detail.

Spinal cord injury are common and are considered as key factors for disability, reduced life satisfaction and emotional welfare, besides mortality and reduced life expectancy. People with spinal emergencies are usually suffering from trauma, infection or tumor. Before undergoing spinal surgery, imaging of the spine is done for early recognition of spinal injury, stabilization of injuries, prevention of additional neurological injuries, relief of symptoms, correct deformity and early mobilization.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/spinal-imaging-market

The global spinal imaging market is categorized based on product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI and Ultrasound. The MRI segment dominated the market in 2019. MRI creates clear, detailed pictures of the spine and surrounding tissues. Currently, MRI is the most sensitive imaging test available for the spine.

North America dominated the market for spinal imaging in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to large patient base. Key players of the global spinal imaging market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corp, Mediso Ltd., Bruker, Shimadzu Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., FUJIFILM, Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Key segments of the global spinal imaging market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Application Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Spinal Infection

Vertebral Fractures

Spinal Cancer

Spinal Cord & Nerve Compressions

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1731

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

4. Spinal Imaging Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Spinal Imaging Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Spinal Imaging Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Imaging Market by Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology, Radiography, and LiDAR), Application (Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Surveying), End-User (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation, Machinery, Public Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor Fabrication, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceutical), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028

Global Breast Imaging Market , by Technology (Ionizing Technology, Non-Ionizing Technology), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Breast Care Centers, Other End Users), Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Medical Imaging Market Dynamics, Application Share, Growth, Vendor Competition, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.