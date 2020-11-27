Eubiotics Market to hit US $8.76 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on New Technologies, Drugs Development, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Europe region accounted for the largest market share of the global eubiotics market attributable to biotechnological innovations for eubiotic products.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eubiotics market is projected to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increasing awareness about feed quality and safety, rising demand for manufactured animal feed and growth in demand for animal protein are some of the factors driving the growth of the global eubiotics market.

Global Eubiotics Market 2018-2028:

Adroit Market Research report on global eubiotics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global eubiotics market have been studied in detail.

Eubiotics are defined as non-antibiotic products maintaining the desired balance of the good bacteria and pathogens or ‘eubiosis’ in the digestive tract. Several eubiotics have been introduced in the market with differing modes of action yet having the same goal: achieving the desired ratio between the good bacteria and pathogens. Although their use has grown over the years, there is still a lot to be learned about the gut micro flora and how their growth and multiplication can be modulated to positively influence the microbial balance.

The global eubiotics market is categorized based on type, livestock, function and form. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils. The probiotics segment dominated the market in 2019. Probiotics are micro-organisms that have a positive effect on the host by improving the balance of pathogenic to beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Europe dominated the market for eubiotics in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific. Key players of the global eubiotics market include Cargill, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N. V., Novozymes, Chr. Hansen A/S, Calpis Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Lallemand Inc., among others.

Key Segments of the Global Eubiotics Market

Type Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic acids

Essential oils

Livestock Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic animals

Other livestock

Function Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Nutrition and gut health

Yield

Immunity

Production

Form Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Dry

Liquid

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

4. Eubiotics Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Eubiotics Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Eubiotics Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

