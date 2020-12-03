Paul Pasko, PE, Trenchless Technology Pioneer, Joins Electro Scan Inc. as VP International Business Development
Paul J. Pasko III, PE, interviewed by local media about using Electro Scan's machine-intelligent technology to locate and quantify leaks in underground pipelines.
Winner, APWA’s 2019 Professional Manager of the Year Award for Engineering & Technology, Pasko Brings Deep Knowledge to Environmental, Social, Governance Market
Paul's credentials and prior work with Electro Scan will be invaluable, as we expand our machine-intelligent IoT leak detection technologies, to global smart water utilities.”SACRAMENTO, CALIF., USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. is excited to announce that trenchless technology expert Paul Pasko, PE, has joined its growing team of pipe condition assessment technology experts. Serving as the Company's Vice President of International Business Development, Pasko brings over 30 years of trenchless technology expertise to the company’s considerable capabilities. Pasko’s extensive background in the water & sewer pipeline infrastructure market includes a complete range of pipe inspection solutions and repair & rehabilitation strategies.
— Chuck Hansen, Software Entrepreneur & Founder, Electro Scan Inc.
"We are absolutely delighted to welcome an industry pioneer to our management ranks," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman, Electro Scan Inc.
"Paul's credentials, including prior project work with Electro Scan, will be invaluable as we continue expanding our machine-intelligent IoT leak detection technologies to the global smart water marketplace," stated Hansen.
In 2019, Pasko was recognized by the American Public Works Association as the Professional Manager of the Year Award - Engineering and Technology.
As Electro Scan’s Vice President of International Business Development, Pasko will offer the company’s services & products to sewer, water, and gas pipeline owners around the world, as well as overseeing new project work throughout the Midwest in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.
Pasko has vast experience planning the strategic maintenance and replacement of underground pipe networks using both invasive and non-invasive condition assessment tools, integrated risk management analyses, as well as trenchless and dig-and-replace methods.
In addition to his previous work with Electro Scan's Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) technology, Pasko has completed projects utilizing closed-circuit television (CCTV) and acoustic technologies such as Aquam's LDS1000™, Aguanova Nautilus™, Echologics ePulse®, and SewerVUE Surveyor.
Throughout his professional career, Pasko has brought a fresh perspective beyond traditional engineering and technology practices and continuously sought to make connections that contribute to best practices for the benefit of municipal and industrial sector clients.
Pasko’s outstanding career service achievements inspire excellence and dedication among his fellow engineering and technology professionals. Pasko provides leadership and strong management on challenging projects, consistently demonstrating the ability to solve difficult problems with innovative ideas.
Electro Scan is very pleased to have Pasko share his expertise to educate customers everywhere about innovative and singularly unique low-voltage technology for pipe inspection, as featured in its newest product catalog. The technology applications include both pressure and gravity pipe systems.
Electro Scan's probe can determine the precise location of pipe defects that leak and quantify the potential flow rate by measuring the electrical current detected outside of the pipe. The data collected is relayed to the onsite inspection truck and then uploaded to Amazon web servers where processed results are available in minutes for review by the pipe’s owner.
Welcome to the Electro Scan family, Paul!
Paul is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, USA and can be reached directly at paul@electroscan.com, +1 612 201 1867, LinkedIn: paul-j-pasko-iii-pe-a9a46811, Twitter: @ppasko1, and on Facebook: paul.pasko.18.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Headquartered in Sacramento, Calif. and founded in 2011, the Company designs, develops, and markets proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing, analytics, and reporting applications that automatically locates, measures, and report defects typically not found using legacy inspection methods. In 2020, the company was named to Government Technology’s esteemed GovTech 100 list for the second year in a row. Electro Scan field crews and its authorized partners have been designated 'essential workers' adopting Coronavirus Health & Safety Standards, including appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Social Distancing standards, in accordance with state mandates and CDC recommendations.
Hashtags
#acoustic #acousticsensors #ai #aicctv #amp7 #asce #astmf2550 #awwam77
#cctv #cipp #conditionassessment #digitaltwin #f2550 #faultycipp #fell #forcemain
#futurewaterassociation #IoT #infiltration #infrastructure #innovation #infiltration #inspection
#leak #leakage #leakdetection #m77 #machinelearning #mscc #nassco #pacp
#pipeline #piperepair#project #sewerai #smartwater #smartwatersummit
#SaaS #SWAN #trenchless #wsaa #innovation #rehabilitation #risingmains
#trenchlesstechnology #trenchless #sewer #smartball #wastewater #water #utilities
Carissa Boudwin
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
email us here