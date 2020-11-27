Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Yamaha TRACER 9 Series

BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 tires are now available as original fitment on the 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 ABS and TRACER 9 GT ABS.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 offers enhanced grip and adhesion and reduces the tire's slip ratio in wet and difficult conditions.

The Bridgestone Group has been a long-time partner with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

TOKYO (November 27, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 tires have been selected as original equipment on the 2021 Yamaha TRACER 9 ABS and TRACER 9 GT ABS motorcycles*1 released this month.

Featuring advanced technology, the Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 tires are engineered to provide enhanced grip and adhesion, reducing the tire's slip ratio in wet and difficult conditions.

The Yamaha TRACER 9 motorcycle series are sport touring motorcycles designed to achieve a blend of both high performance and ride comfort. The 2021 TRACER 9 ABS and TRACER 9 GT ABS are some of the lightest weight bikes in its class, combining sport performance and functionality. This fitment is part of a long-term collaboration in which Bridgestone has delivered premium tires to Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. for a wide range of motorcycles.

■Tire featured as original equipment on Yamaha TRACER 9 ABS and TRACER 9 GT ABS

■ Motorcycle information

Bridgestone is focused on providing products that meet the needs of its customers by developing various product brands globally and expanding the range of original equipment tires that offer optimal functionality and value to a variety of motorcycle models.