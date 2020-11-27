Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uncover the ‘Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities’ for successful living in new novel

‘The Reach’ by Don C. Davis shares 21 key metaphorical stories that reveal qualities ‘essential for a rich, abundant life’

/EIN News/ -- LEWISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don C. Davis’ collection of narrative anecdotes titled “The Reach: Your Best Self and Future” (published by Archway Publishing) proposes a way to reach forward and build a better future for oneself and the world by adopting the “Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities.”

 

This story-based novel envisions a future of immense possibilities in the greatest age of potential the world family has ever known! Through insights from a neuroscience mindset and self-development goals, classic stories offer backdrops for building bold identity markers that can lead people to reach for their best self and future.

 

“Those who choose this self-development mindset will be energized by the rewards that come from a positive feedback return that maximizes possibilities,” Davis says.

 

“The Reach” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Reach-Your-Best-Self-Future-ebook/dp/B08L5Z5LJG.

 

“The Reach”

By Don C. Davis

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889378

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889392

E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781480889385

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Don C. Davis is an author and speaker in the arena of success and self-development. He grew up in the country on a farm in North Carolina. At age 17, with only 87 dollars in his pocket he began working his way through college. Three degrees later he began a distinguished 40-year career as a United Methodist minister. “The Reach” is the 10th in a series of books that identify the “Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities” as an essential part of reaching for people’s best self and future.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Uncover the ‘Big Ten Humanitarian Qualities’ for successful living in new novel

