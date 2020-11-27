PACE-Approved Webcast Series Offers More Than Facelift
Fully Customized, Transparent & Actionable Marketing Is Within Reach
Practice Perfection dental webcast series has a new look and more of the content dental practice owners and their teams want and need to thrive in today's world
Topics for 2021 range from techniques to call to appointments, real time, HIPAA-Compliant communications, Cause Marketing, Patient Testimonial Videos, Reviews Capture, no-show reduction & even IMPROV”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a two year hiatus, the Practice Perfection https://www.PracticePerfection.com dental webcast series resumed monthly broadcasts in October of 2020.
— Danile A. 'Danny' Bobrow
"Frankly, running a successful dental marketing agency proved overwhelming during our restructuring" says Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (finance), MBA (marketing), president of Chicago-based AIM Dental Marketing and Founder and Moderator of the series. "Now that our restructuring is largely complete, I have the pleasure and privilege of hosting key thought leaders on a wide range of subjects that are relevant for today's busy dental practice" concludes Bobrow who, along with his brother Michael Bobrow, DDS founded the American Dental Corporation in July of 1989.
Half of 2021 has already been scheduled. Topics range from techniques and services to convert telephone calls into scheduled appointments, platforms to ensure real time, HIPAA-compliant patient communications, leading edge fully integrated, cloud-based practice management software techniques and services to cross code medical and dental billing, protocols and services to adopt a fully integrated dental sleep medicine practice model, optimal cancer screening protocols, to interactive sessions to build team camaraderie.
December's webcast features World Series Champion and ring holder Jim Mecir.
Registrants have access to archived presentations by such medical and dental luminaries as Charles Blair, Chris Kammer, Brad Bale and Charles Whitney, MD, Martha Cortes, Bill Blatchford, Julian Holmes, Bill Domb, and many more (50 and counting).
Regular surveys ensure attendees hear from people on topics that are relevant to them.
To learn more contact Bobrow directly at 312-455-9488, ext. 301.
Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn